Over 200,000 tons of copper cathode produced in 9 months

TEHRAN- Production of copper cathode in Iran stood at 216,000 tons in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2022), according to the data released by Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry.

The ministry’s data indicate that the nine-month copper cathode output has fallen five percent as compared to the production in the same period of time in the past year.

Iran plans to increase its copper cathode production to one million tons per annum within the next six years under the framework of a comprehensive plan for copper industry development, Chairman of Iran Copper Association Bahram Shakouri announced last November.

According to Shakouri based on the mentioned plan which has been drafted by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), the country’s copper cathode output is expected to reach 800,000 tons per annum by 2025.

He put the country’s current copper cathode production at over 300,000 tons adding that the one-million-ton goal will be achieved by the cooperation of private sectors and the development of current projects.

“The world's movement towards the use of clean technologies and innovations will increase the consumption of non-ferrous metals such as copper, and in the coming years, there will be a need to supply copper up to four times today,” Shakouri said.

The increase in demand will increase the price of copper, and accordingly, we must move towards completing the copper chain in Iran, he added.

“Today, the copper chain is complete with cathode production in the country, while more than 50 percent of the copper cathode is being exported, and if we can create more added value in this sector, we will have more exports and gain more revenue,” Shakouri concluded.

Production of copper cathode in Iran rose 2.8 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its previous year, Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has previously reported.

As reported, the country produced 299,000 tons of the product in the past year.

Copper cathode is the primary raw material input for the production of copper rods for the wire and cable industry.

Being located on the Alpine-Himalayan orogenic belt, of which about 12.5 percent is located in Iran, the country should contribute greatly to the fourfold increase in the world’s copper production by 2050, Shakouri has stated.

Stressing the need for planning to increase Iran's share in the world’s copper production, he added: "To increase our share in the global copper production in the 2050 horizon, we must develop both exploration and extraction and discover new world-class reserves.”

MA/MA