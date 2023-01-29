Javanmardi not to compete at 2022 Asian Para Games

TEHRAN – Sareh Javanmardi, known as World Pistol Queen, will not compete at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

World Pistol Queen made her sporting debut in 2008, and in four years’ time, she celebrated her first Paralympic appearance with a bronze at London 2012 in P2 (Women’s 10 air pistol SH1).

In 2016, Javanmardi made history and captured two gold medals for the Iranian Paralympic delegation and shattered the world record. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, she moved beyond boundaries and set a new world record and retained crown for the third time at the Paralympic Games.

With so many medals and titles, Javanmardi is now the beacon of hope everywhere she goes and lights up every room she walks into as one of the most decorated female Paralympians in her home soil.

“Javanmardi will not participate at the Asian Para Games due to personal reasons. However, we are optimistic about her return for the 2024 Paralympic Games,” Roghieh Allahkaram, head of Iran’s Para Shooting Association, said.