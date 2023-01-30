Lorestan annual honey output estimated to reach 3,700 tons by late March

TEHRAN- The annual production of honey in Lorestan province is estimated to reach 3,700 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20).

In Lorestan, the total number of beekeepers is 3,537, the number of people working in this field is 3,464, and there are 435,196 beehives in the province.

The average production of honey is about eight kilograms for each hive, which is low compared to the total average, but due to the increasing interest in beekeeping, the number of hives this year in the province increased by about eight percent compared to last year.

According to the chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute of Iran (ASRI), Iran ranks third in the world in the number of apiaries.

Mokhtar Mohajer also said that Iran's rank in honey production is changing and moving between fourth and sixth place in the world.

Based on the data recently released by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Iran is the third-largest producer of honey in the world.

The chairman of the Animal Science Research Institute has said that the amount of honey production in the country should be increased by three to four kilograms per colony.

Mohajer said, “According to the Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026), the amount of honey production should be increased by at least three to four kilograms per colony according to the diversity of plants and the area of pastures that we have in the country”.

He announced that 112,000 tons of honey, 8,300 kilograms of royal jelly, 406 tons of pollen, 2,536 tons of beeswax, 247 tons of propolis, and 3,917 grams of bee venom are produced annually in the country.

Currently, there are about 11.8 million bee colonies in 109,759 apiaries in the country, he added.

Pointing out that Iran ranks third in the world in the number of apiaries, he said 87,932 people are working in apiaries in the country, and the output of these apiaries is honey and its by-products.

MA/MA