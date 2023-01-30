Oil, gas, petchem expo running in Assaluyeh

TEHRAN - The 14th edition of the South Pars Oil, Gas, Refinery, and Petrochemical Exhibition (SPPEX 2023) was inaugurated in the Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) at Iran’s energy hub Assaluyeh on Sunday.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by several provincial officials including Abolhassan Razminia, the head of the Persian Gulf Science and Technology Park, IRNA reported.

Some 170 companies active in upstream and downstream oil and gas industries, along with representatives of some foreign companies as well as manufacturers of industrial equipment are taking part in the four-day event.

The event is an opportunity to introduce the capacity of domestic companies in the industry, according to Razminia.

The Pars Special Economic Energy Zone (PSEEZ) was established in Bushehr Province in 1998 for the utilization of South Pars oil and gas resources and to encourage commercial activities in oil, gas, and petrochemical industries in southern Iran.

