Historical madrasa in Ardabil in need of urgent restoration

TEHRAN – Safavi Madrasa, a theological school in northwestern Ardabil province, is in need of urgent restoration, the provincial tourism chief has said.

As a national heritage site dating back to the Pahlavi era (1925-1979), the school needs to be properly restored and protected, Mohammadreza Shayeqi explained on Monday.

He also noted that the school could be turned into a museum in the near future.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

