TPO holds conference on Iran-Afghanistan trade opportunities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) on Tuesday held a conference on Iran-Afghanistan business opportunities, the TPO portal reported.

At this conference, the capacities of trade with Afghanistan were introduced and some solutions were proposed to resolve the problems created by the government change in Afghanistan.

Speaking at this event, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Mousavi said the trade between Iran and Afghanistan has reached $1.5 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- December 21, 2022).

The official expressed hope that Opening trade centers in Afghanistan would increase the level of trade between the two neighbors.

Mousavi further invited the businessmen of the two countries, especially the Iranian industrialists, to take part in Afghanistan’s infrastructure projects.

EF/MA