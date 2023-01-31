How strong Iranian women athletes are

TEHRAN – Iran have won AFC Women's Futsal Asian Cup two times out of two editions. They’ve also claimed CAFA Women's Futsal Championship two times out of two editions. It shows that how strong they are.

The Iranian women athletes have previously showed that they can move beyond boundaries. Compare to the men athletes, the Iranian female have fewer opportunities but have always proved that they are ready to make history.

There are so many examples of successful Iranian female athletes who have stolen the show over the past years.

Para archer Zahra Nemati is one of them. She took up archery in 2006 and has since become one of the most decorated, and most influential, para archers of all time. Nemati has won three Paralympic gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

Para shooter Sareh Javanmardi also is one of the most decorated Iranian athletes. Known as World Pistol Queen, Javanmardi has claimed three gold medals and one bronze in the Paralympics.

In 2018 Asian Games, the women’s kabaddi team won the title for the first time ever, beating giants India in the final match.

In November 2021, the Iranian women basketball team competed at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B. It was Iran’s international event after 47 years.

Iran also took part at the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship for the first time ever.

The Iranian sportswomen have a bright future ahead. The attention is all they need because the Iranian women, in the recent years, have shown they are capable of achieving great things.