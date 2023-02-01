Export from Bushehr province increases 45%

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 45 percent in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ali Soleymani, the director-general of the Customs Department of Bushehr (the capital city of the province), said commodities worth $11.5 billion were exported from the province in the first ten months of the present year, indicating also eight percent rise in terms of weight year on year.

He named petrochemicals, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables as the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), India, South Africa, Turkey, and Pakistan as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that commodities worth $1.6 billion were imported to the province in the first ten months of the present year, showing 44 percent rise in value, and 26 percent growth in weight, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

One of the important capacities of the coastal province of Bushehr on the edge of the Persian Gulf is maritime trade and economic connection with different countries. Bushehr province has the longest sea border with the Persian Gulf, and in this regard, various customs and port services are provided for traders and merchants on the shores of Bushehr province.

The value of export from the province rose 67 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from the preceding year.

The worth of export from Bushehr stood at $10.136 billion in the past year, and the weight of exported commodities, including gas condensate, at 25.78 million tons, with six percent growth year on year.

Also, 25.506 million tons of non-oil goods, excluding gas condensate, worth $9.9 billion were exported from Bushehr province in the previous year, showing 73 percent and six percent annual rise in terms of value and weight, respectively.

Petrochemical products, gas condensate, minerals, fisheries, and vegetables were the main exported items, and China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Pakistan, Turkey, South Africa, Nigeria, Brazil, Mozambique and Qatar were the major export destinations of the province’s products in the past year.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

MA/MA