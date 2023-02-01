IMIDRO to put 29 mining projects into operation by late March

TEHRAN - Head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Vajihollah Jafari has announced that 29 major projects in mines and mining industries are going to be inaugurated across the country by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20).

According to Jafari, nearly $445 million has been invested in the mentioned projects in the form of 56.51 trillion rials (about $148.34 million) of domestic investment in addition to 14.4 million dollars and 258.6 million euros of foreign investment, IRNA reported.

When operational, the mentioned projects are going to create jobs for 2,098 people, Jafari said.

EF/MA