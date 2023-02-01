Bazaar of handicrafts opened in Birjand

TEHRAN – On Tuesday evening, a sales exhibition of handicrafts was officially inaugurated in Birjand, the capital of South Khorasan province.

Tens of local officials, travel insiders and craftspeople and cultural heritage enthusiasts attended the opening ceremony of a week-long event, CHTN reported.

Performances of local music, hymns, and native sports, along with fireworks and pitching nomadic tents, were among the programs held during the ceremony.

According to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Iran has 14 cities, towns, and villages registered as handicraft hubs by the World Crafts Council (WCC), followed by China with seven, Chile with four, and India with three registrations.

In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, Zanjan, and the village of Qasemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia-Pacific Region, bringing the number of craft cities and towns in Iran from 10 to 14. Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts.”

Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree.”The village of Qassemabad, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts.

Due to its location, the province of South Khorasan is home to several ethnic groups, each of which has its own distinctive traditional dress. However, only a few villages in this province still wear traditional clothing today.

Numerous historical and natural landmarks, including Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert, can be found in South Khorasan. It is also well-known for its renowned rugs, which are produced throughout almost the entire province, as well as its saffron and barberry.

