Mohammad Amini to compete at NBA Without Borders

TEHRAN - Considered one of his country's greatest hopes, young Iranian Mohammad Amini will play compete in the NBA Without Borders in February.

The 2.01m point guard currently plays for French side AS Monaco.

It is very rare for an Iranian to play in a European league. In Germany, there was recently Behnam Yakhchali in Rostock and MBC. Samad Nikkhah Bahrami also played for French basketball team Pau-Orthez in 2008/09 season.

“Air Amini”, who is aiming for the NBA Draft in 2025 while aiming to become the first Iranian player to play in the Euroleague, has interviewed with basketeurope.com about his goals.

“When I was younger, my parents made me try several sports. I tested gymnastics, taekwondo and basketball with my brother. So, I started this sport in my home region Bandar Abass. The first game I played at 14 we won 52-50 and I scored 49 points. So, I told myself that I had to continue in basketball (smile).

“I've only been in France for a few months but I have fully adapted to the European game. I want to be one of the best players in the U23 championship. And I tell myself every day that I want to go to the NBA in 2025,” the 17-year-old said.

Basketball Without Borders (BWB) is a premier opportunity for elite players to learn the game from world-class players and coaches; showcase their skills in front of NBA, WNBA and FIBA coaches, players and scouts; and compete against the top talent in the world.

Players enhance their basketball and life skills during four-day BWB camps and have the opportunity to return years later as a coach when they are leaders in the NBA or WNBA to inspire future basketball stars.

It's a dream for any basketball player to play in the NBA, it's my goal for 2025. But to get there, I chose the path of European basketball. Monaco can help me discover the top level, the NBA or the Euroleague, which is the second-best basketball league in the world.

“I worked hard to be named in the top 40 players of my generation. But that's nothing compared to my goal of being drafted in the NBA or playing in the Euroleague,” Amini stated.