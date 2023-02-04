Fajr Intl. Poetry Festival wraps up

TEHRAN – The 17th edition of the Fajr International Poetry Festival ended on Friday by honoring several literati in Tehran.

Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaeili and several other cultural officials attended the closing ceremony of the festival at the International Conference Hall of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Poet Qader Tahmasbi, who is mostly renowned for his works on the Islamic Revolution and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, was honored for his lifetime achievements.

The Iran Book and Literature House, an organizer of the festival, has said that guests from Syria, Azerbaijan and Persian-speaking countries attended the event, which is organized every year in January to celebrate the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

This year’s festival opened in Shiraz on January 7 with a tribute to the victims of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack.

Several pilgrims visiting Shah Cheragh, the shrine of Ahmad ibn Musa (AS) in the southern Iranian city, were killed in the attack carried out by ISIS last October.

Photo: A poster for the 17th Fajr International Poetry Festival.

MMS/YAW