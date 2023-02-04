Baku creates tension

The Iran newspaper refers to the recent tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan and writes: Despite Iran’s warnings to Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan is using attack on its embassy on January 27 as an excuse for creating tension.

Azerbaijan is trying to introduce the shooting, which was carried out with personal motivations, as a political and terrorist attack and turn it into a case to file a complaint against Iran in international organizations.

Such a move by Baku, along with arresting some Azerbaijani citizens under the allegations of espionage for Iran, and warning its citizens not to travel to Iran, are a series of measures that have been taken in line with creating tension.

The Baku government makes such claims while the mastermind and coordinator of the Shah-Cheragh terrorist incident was a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Baku should be held accountable.

Aftab Yazd: The law supports violence in U.S.

On violence in the United States and the role of law in supporting violence, Aftab Yazd writes: The U.S. police’s violence is mostly applied to blacks because not only they are unable to defend themselves, but also they live in red-light districts.

Quoting Esfandiar Khodaei, an expert on political affair, Aftab Yazd says: The difference between the American and European police is that the carrying of weapons by the (American) people has made the police to use violence to deal with them, because the life of the police is also in danger, and sometimes the police themselves become victims.

He added: The role of the police in the American liberalism and capitalist system is to defend capital and capitalists.

In a country where slavery was common and the police are at the service of capitalists, police violence against the lower classes is normal.

Javan: Azerbaijan in the trap of Tel Aviv

Javan writes: While the tension between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have intensified over geopolitical changes in the Caucasus, now after the shooting in its embassy in Tehran, the tensions have increased.

Although Iran has announced that the shooting in under investigation, Azerbaijan has taken the path of convergence with Israel.

In recent years, Iran has warned about the influence of Zionists in the Republic of Azerbaijan, but Baku, regardless of these warnings, is trying to increase Zionists’ influence in the country! Dozens of people have been arrested in Azerbaijan on claims of spying for Iran while thousands of Zionists are freely spying in Azerbaijan under the guise of Jewish businessmen and missionaries.

Thousands of Zionists live in Azerbaijan, and with the development of diplomatic relations, the number will increase in the future.

Azerbaijan, which considers Iran a serious obstacle to its ambitious plans in Karabakh, is trying to avenge its failures with these actions.

By opening embassy in Tel Aviv, Baku is trying to put pressure on Iran and implement the border change project in the Caucasus with the help of the Zionist lobby.

But the presence of Zionists in Azerbaijan not only will not guarantee the security of this country but can be dangerous for the interests of Baku.

Resalat: Double standard policy part of European strategy

A political analyst points to Europe’s recent actions and the upcoming visit of the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Iran and says: JCPOA is prestigious for Europe because they played a mediating role in the negotiations.

In an interview with the Resalat newspaper, Hassan Lasjardi argues: Europeans have always tried to be at the center of negotiations.

All these efforts indicate that they cannot ignore the JCPOA and leave the negotiations, and according to their slogans about peace, security, and stability, they also cannot leave the JCPOA.

Europeans are interested in negotiating, dialogue, and peaceful solutions, but at the same time release hostile statements, Lasjerdi noted.

In the end, the political analyst mentioned that: Joseph Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, has said there is no alternative to negotiations and back negotiations. Therefore, the recent moves by Europe are nothing but only double standard policy, he pointed out.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Terrorism from Iraqi Kurdistan

In an article, Vatan-e-Emrooz refers to the unsuccessful drone attack on arms facility in Isfahan and writes: The spare parts of these micro aerial vehicles (MAVs) that were used to sabotage, were trafficked into Iran from porous borders with help of the counter-revolutionary Kurdish groups based in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to the released data, these groups, who are connected to foreign intelligence services, after receiving parts of micro aerial vehicles and explosive materials, have smuggled them into Iran.

The report indicates that the parts and materials were assembled in an equipped workshop by people who had previously been trained well in this field.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had previously warned the Iraqi government about securing the borders, but now it is expected that the IRGC would resume its attacks on the headquarters of these terrorist groups.

Referring to the inadequacy of Iraq’s action to deal with the terrorists, the daily writes: Iran’s demand from Iraq is not to reduce the terrorist and anti-Iran activities of the separatist groups, but to completely purge the borders from the terrorist groups such as Komleh and the Democratic Party