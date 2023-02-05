Kermanshah province's annual horticultural output stands at 340,000 tons

TEHRAN- The annual amount of crops produced in the gardens of Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, stands at 340,000 tons, a provincial official announced.

Ali Chaleh-Chaleh, the head of the province’s Agriculture Department, put the area of Kermanshah gardens at more than 44,000 hectares and said 500 hectares of these gardens are modern.

Kermanshah province with more than 950,000 hectares of agricultural land is now one of the country's agricultural hubs.

The province’s total agricultural output stands at over 4.766 million tons, and about 125,000 persons are working in the agricultural sector of the province.

The latest statistics published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that Iran stood among the world’s top producers of many agricultural products in 2021.

Based on the data released by the FAO, Iran has been also among the top exporters of agricultural products in the world during 2021.

The Iranian agriculture minister has said special importance will be placed on the soil and watershed sector in the country’s Seventh National Development Plan (2022-2026).

“By popularizing this sector, we will try to move towards sustainability in watersheds within 10 years,” Javad Sadati-Nejad has stated.

