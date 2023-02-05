Support package prepared to boost maritime transport

TEHRAN – A support package has been prepared for knowledge-based companies that are active in the maritime transportation sector.

A comprehensive plan in all areas of the maritime economy will support and promote knowledge-based companies in this area, especially maritime transportation, IRNA quoted Rouhollah Dehghani, the vice president for science and technology, as saying.

The maritime economy is a very large sector that unfortunately was not paid attention to in previous years, he said, adding that large economies are formed by the sea all over the world, and transportation is one of the most prosperous and market-rich economies in the world.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian calendar year, which started on March 21, 2022, as the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

Over the past couple of years, the concept of ‘knowledge-based company’ has changed to ‘knowledge-based society’, meaning that supporting knowledge-based companies will lead to many social and economic advantages for the public.

The Leader reemphasized the importance of boosting domestic production, as he had done in past years, saying the reason he placed so much emphasis on production was “because it boosts economic growth, it creates employment, it reduces inflation, it increases per capita income and it improves public welfare.”

To this end, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has executed and supported several projects toward the goal of boosting knowledge-based production.

MG

