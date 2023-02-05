Hypocrites pretend as human rights defenders, Iran laments

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the hypocrisy of those who claimed to stand up for human rights.

Nasser Kanaani highlighted Israel’s atrocities against the Palestinians in the occupied territories in 2022 in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.

He cited the Palestinian Ministry of Health as noting that in 2022 the Israeli regime, which serves as a strategic ally of the U.S. and a partner of the EU in West Asia, targeted aid workers and ambulances 171 times, murdered 224 Palestinians, including 53 children, and injured 10,500 others.

The spokesman said that “daily human rights abusers are false rights advocates.”

Israeli soldiers conduct practically daily raids on several West Bank localities under the guise of apprehending Palestinians who they consider as “wanted”.

The raids frequently result in violent encounters with locals.

Israel has increased its attacks on Palestinian villages and communities throughout the occupied territory over the past several months. Numerous Palestinians have been detained and scores of them have died as a consequence of these attacks.

2022 was recorded by the UN as the bloodiest year for Palestinians in the West Bank during the previous 16 years.

Over 30 children were among the more than 171 Palestinians slain by Israeli troops in the West Bank and the occupied East al-Quds last year. Additionally, there were at least 9,000 injuries.