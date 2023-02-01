Iran condemns ‘despicable’ attack on female Palestinian inmates

TEHRAN- The spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry has sharply denounced Israeli troops' barbaric aggression against Palestinian women in the Damon Prison in the occupied territories, following reports that the female detainees were abused and beaten mercilessly.

“Beating female Palestinian inmates in #ZionistRegime’s Damon Prison is abhorrent,” Nasser Kanaani tweeted late on Tuesday.

“Do self-proclaimed rights defenders in Europe & U.S. believe #HumanRights and women’s rights apply to Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s horrifying jails?” he strongly asked.