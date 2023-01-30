Iran says German chancellor ‘remains on the wrong side of history’

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's “interfering comments” against Iran during his tour of Argentina.

Nasser Kanaani, lambasting Scholz's repeated meddling stands against Tehran, asserted that the German chancellor “once again confirmed that he still remains on the wrong side of history in an unprofessional and prejudiced simulation.”

Scholz said he was reminded of Iran’s alleged assault on protesters when visiting a memorial to victims of Argentina’s military dictatorship in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

The German chancellor stated that he had to “think about the young people who are presently being slain in Iran when they rise up for their freedom and for a better life” as he visited the memorial.

Kanaani went on to say, “What correctly demonstrates a historical analogy is the rise of modern extremism and ambitiousness in Germany whose result is nothing but the spread of violence and hatred just like the failures of leaders before the Second World War, this time by resorting to human rights tools.”

He criticized the German government’s efforts to achieve “power via human rights” gestures in order to portray a favorable image of itself and claim to be a forerunner in that movement, saying such actions are bound to failure.

Kanaani also urged German human rights activists to consider the cruel crime committed by Israeli troops against Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp and the West Bank a few days ago, noting that the German authorities refused to voice a single word in protest of the Zionist regime's barbarism.