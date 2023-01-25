Iran raps U.S., imposes sanctions on EU, UK 

TEHRAN – Iran criticized the United States on Wednesday for its “hostile measures” and simultaneously imposed sanctions on European Union and British individuals and entities.

“Hostile measures by US regime against Iranians are countless. Different and diverse aspects of US administrations’ crimes against Iranian nation expose fake, political human rights gestures US officials and instrumental use of #HumanRights,” Nasser Kanaani, spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, said in a Twitter thread.

He added, “Devising coup d’état, providing support to 8-year imposed war, intentional downing of passenger plane, waging hybrid warfare, sponsoring #MKO terrorists, imposing bans and maximum pressure against Iranians are only examples of US regime countless crimes against Iranian nation.”

He continued, “The reason behind US anger at #IRGC, spread of lies & baseless allegations against it is clear; IRGC is a pillar of Iranian national power, has humiliated apartheid #Zionist regime & disrupted US domineering strategies in the region.”

Also, the Iranian foreign ministry slapped new sanctions in EU and UK individuals and entities over “supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement to terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran and participation in the escalation of cruel sanctions against Iranian people as an economic terrorism.”

In statement on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran meanwhile condemn the act of the EU and UK regime for supporting, facilitating and denying from countering the destructive acts of aforementioned individuals and entities and that is violation of international obligations regarding combatting terrorism, announce that the acts of those on imposing and exacerbating cruel sanctions is obvious violation of fundamental principles of international law set forth in the United Nations charter.”

The statement further said, “All relevant national institutions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, consistent with the regulations adopted by the related authorities, will take appropriate measures, which are blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, for effective implementation of the above-mentioned sanctions.”

The new list of sanctions included three European entities and 22 individuals. It also included a UK entity and eight individuals.