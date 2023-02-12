Iranian homegrown plane to fly soon

TEHRAN- The first flight of an Iranian-built aircraft is scheduled to take place in the next weeks, according to the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran.

After Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei emphasized the necessity to expand the industry, Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh, the CEO of the Civil Aviation Organization, announced on Saturday that the nation is moving forward with the construction of passenger planes.

The Ministry of Defense is in charge of producing a local plane and the Civil Aviation Organization is monitoring the process, he said, adding the first phase of manufacturing the new platform of Iran-140 plane has been completed.

“We think the new platform of Iran-140 aircraft will make its maiden flight by the end of this year (March 20),” Mohammadibakhsh said, stressing that the plans to utilize the Iranian plane for tasks other than carrying people have been finalized.

In addition, Mohammadibakhsh said just 175 of Iran’s 330 passenger aircraft are now in use.

With 90 airports and a population of over 80 million, Iran requires at least 550 aircraft of all sorts and classes, he remarked.

MAPNA, an Iranian energy and infrastructure firm, has launched a project to produce airplane engines, according to the CEO of the Civil Aviation Organization.

He emphasized that significant progress has been made in developing an indigenous airplane engine and expressed expectation that the final version will be exhibited soon.

President Ebrahim Raisi revealed that he had instructed the factory’s specialists to start producing domestic passenger planes with at least 72 seats soon after visiting the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company (HESA) in June 2022.

Raisi visited the factory in June 2022.

The Civil Aviation Organization confirmed intentions to start production line for 100-seater passenger aircraft in February 2021.

By receiving assistance from local knowledge-based industries, Iran has officially become self-sufficient in overhaul and supply of aircraft components and replacement parts.