Iran rejects U.S., French remarks 

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has reacted to remarks by U.S., French, and Ukrainian officials on Iran.

In response to the threatening remarks of the U.S. secretary of state and its national security advisor, Kanaani said the U.S. government must note the legal and international responsibilities of its threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran and it must think more about the political consequences of such provocative statements, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Kanaani stressed that Iran has repeatedly reaffirmed the peaceful nature of its nuclear activities and this is attested by numerous reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic’s long-held policy that nuclear arms have no place in Iran’s national security doctrine.

At the same time, Iran has not stopped its scientific and technological progress in the nuclear field and it will pursue its nuclear program as much as needed for the development of the country and in line with its inalienable rights as a signatory to the nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty, NPT, Kanaani added.

The ministry spokesman underscored that the U.S. government too well knows that Iran will not tolerate any aggression against its territory and interests and will respond to aggressors decisively and in a manner that would make them regret their action.

Kanaani also spoke about the “ridiculous” claim that the U.S. supports the Iranian people. Addressing Washington, he said, “End this hypocrisy and do not underestimate the political intelligence of the Iranian nation.”

During the recent riots, the Iranian people once again saw how the U.S. and some of its European allies, in different ways and to the best of their ability, tried to sacrifice the security of the people of Iran to their evil and anti-Iran desires and objectives through provocation and incitement of rioting, he remarked. “But they failed to achieve their goals as in the past, and the conscious people of Iran let them down.”

The spokesman stressed at the end that the U.S. government and its European partners will not gain anything from their continued lies about Iran’s internal affairs, but Iran will hold them to account over their anti-Iran acts.

Also, Kanaani reacted to a resolution adopted by U.S. Congressmen on Iran, saying the resolution was based on wishes rather than realities.

“While the U.S. intelligence and security services say Iran left behind the unrest and their support for Iran riots was futile, U.S. Congressmen voted for a resolution supporting riots in Iran! They never want to accept the realities on Iran, but like the realities to be as they wish,” the spokesman said on Twitter.

The spokesman also reacted to remarks by the U.S. secretary of state during his Monday visit to Israel. "US secretary of state whose country used 1st A-#bomb in world and PM of fake #Zionist regime, with horrible #nuclear arsenal, stand together warning of Iran nuclearization (an NPT member & committed to it). Ridiculous but true; Criminals & outlaws flagbearers of int'l security!" he said on Twitter.



France’s unconstructive stance

In reaction to the French president’s recent unconstructive stance, Kanaani said unfortunately officials of some European countries have reduced human rights to “objects” for their political games in order to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and “we condemn this destructive approach.”

“Just as we have announced repeatedly, the sound policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been based on responsibility, respect and adherence to the basic principles of human rights including protection of human dignity, fighting bullying and defending the oppressed,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

Kanaani noted that this is while the fake defenders of human rights are accomplices in gross rights violations because they give sanctuary to the leaders and members of terrorist groups in their countries and support them and remain silent on the daily massacre of Palestinians by the child-killer Zionist regime and back the aggressor and the occupier.

Unfortunately, he added, France has described the reaction of Muslims to the desecration of the Holy Quran and their religious beliefs as an attack on laïcite (secularism) under the pretext of defending freedom of speech.

Kanaani underlined that France has forgotten that countering criticisms of the Zionist regime constitutes a gross violation of freedom of speech.

Obviously, such contradictory behaviors and double standards are not and cannot be hidden from the free and independent nations of the world, he pointed out.

Remarks of Ukrainian presidential advisor ‘suspicious'

Kanaani also condemned the hostile and provocative remarks of the Ukrainian president's advisor on the recent destructive act against a military facility in Isfahan and described it as “suspicious”, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Kanaani called on the Ukrainian government to give an official and clear explanation about the advisor’s comments.

The spokesman added Iran, while heeding the recognized principles of international law, stresses the need for the protection of its national security and the preservation of its interests and expediencies, and it will not tolerate any move to undermine them.

Iran reserves the legitimate and legal right to respond in kind to any party involved in acts that would violate international law, Kanaani stressed.

Earlier, the director of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's political department for Eurasia summoned the charge d'affaires of Ukraine's embassy in Tehran over the bizarre and spiteful stance of the advisor to the Ukrainian president on the act of terrorism against a facility in Isfahan.

The Iranian official handed the Ukrainian charge d'affaires a note of protest and demanded an official and immediate explanation from Ukraine's government over the matter.

The Ukrainian charge d'affaires expressed hope that such remarks will not be repeated, saying he would immediately convey Iran's protest to his government and will relay the response to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, chimed in on the Sunday night explosion that took place in Isfahan, hinting that the incident had something to do with Ukraine.

Podolyak published a tweet on Iran hours after news of the Isfahan explosion broke. He said that Iran witnessed an “explosive night” at which military and oil facilities was targeted.

“War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly. Panic in RF - endless mobilization, missile defense in Moscow, trenches 1000 km away, bomb shelters preparation,” he said on Twitter.

Podolyak added, “Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries. Ukraine did warn you.”

After Iran summoned the Ukrainian diplomat, Spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko said Kiev is not aware of the cause of the Isfahan explosion.

Australia violates human rights

Kanaani also blasted Australia after media outlets reported that an Iraqi asylum seeker died at an Australian detention center.

“Continuation of the serial deaths of asylum seekers & the death of 500 aborigines in prisons of #Australia might just be the tip of the iceberg of #HumanRights violations there. Will the "int'l community" hold Canberra accountable? #doublestandards!” Kanaani said on Twitter.

