SAVAK top torturer joins farce of ‘regime change’

TEHRAN- Concurrent with the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a few hundred demonstrators marched on Saturday through downtown Los Angeles, demanding for “regime change” in Iran.

Members of the anti-Iran terrorist organization Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), monarchists faithful to the Pahlavi dynasty, as well as one notorious figure who cheerfully posed for photos amidst the anti-Iran circus, were among the participants.

Parviz Sabeti, the former deputy chief of SAVAK, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi’s so-called “secret police,” chimed in the rally and was eager enough to pose for a snapshot along with his daughter outside Los Angeles City Hall.

There is proof that under the Pahlavi regime, covert SAVAK officers would intimidate, arrest, torture, rape, and kill women while acting under Sabeti’s direct orders.

Responding to the question of a reporter given the presence of Sabeti, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said countries claiming to be the flag-bearers of human rights have morphed their countries into safe havens for criminals and hooligans.

“This came as no surprise that a country purportedly believed to be forerunner in protecting human rights has hosted a criminal with checkered history,” he added.

“If we list the U.S. government’s anti-Iran measures, it will be long and wide,” he said, adding, “This is another example of the U.S. government’s enmity with the Iranian government and people.”