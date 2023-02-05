MPs reaffirm commitment to fundamentals of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN- Parliamentarians visited Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum on Sunday to reiterate their allegiance to the founding principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MPs and the Speaker of the Parliament, Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, also paid visits to the tombs of the martyrs of the Islamic Revolution and the 1980-88 war, renewing their commitment to the ideals of martyrs.

Ghalibaf emphasized the need to uphold and carry out Imam Khomeini's principles.

“Imam Khomeini, who was in exile, guided the Revolution with will, support, and concern to the poor and oppressed,” said Ghalibaf.

He said that “today, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is furthering the path of Imam Khomeini with all his eminence's strength.”