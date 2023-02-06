Iran 98% self-sufficient in producing petchem catalysts

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Iran’s Petrochemical Research and Technology Company (PRTC) has said 98 percent of the catalysts used in the country’s oil industry are produced by domestic companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Iran’s first specialized exhibition and conference on oil industry catalysts on Sunday, Majid Daftari said Iranian catalysts are being exported and successfully used in other countries in the region.

Pointing out that 99 catalysts, activators, and absorbents are currently used in the oil industry, Daftari added: “85 of the mentioned items are being produced by domestic companies, and the remaining 15 either have a very small amount of consumption inside or are not economical to produce.”

