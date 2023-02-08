440 industrial projects being inaugurated during Ten-Day Dawn

TEHRAN - Some 440 industrial projects are going operational in Iran during the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11), which marks the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Baradaran announced.

According to Baradaran, seven of the mentioned projects worth 10 trillion rials (about $25.2 million) are going to be inaugurated in Khuzestan Province which create direct job opportunities for over 600 people in this province, IRIB reported.

EF/MA