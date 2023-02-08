MAPNA to build 20 electric vehicle charging stations across Iran

TEHRAN - Iran's MAPNA group, which is a group of Iranian companies involved in implementing major industrial projects, has announced a plan for building 20 electric vehicle charging stations across Iran.

The company has invited interested private sector investors to participate in this pioneering project, IRNA reported.

The mentioned stations will be launched in public places such as shopping centers, public parking lots, accommodation centers such as hotels and guesthouses, intercity resorts, entertainment centers, gas stations, and roadside parks.

Based on the model that Mapna has offered for the private sector participation in the project, the group undertakes the provision of chargers, shelters, software and network systems, installation, commissioning, support, and guarantees, as well as operation and maintenance, while the private sector can provide the branching of electricity, internet, land and protection of the site.

Back in 2020, the former managing director of Mapna Group said the group was preparing a proposal package for the production of electric cars or to turn regular cars into electric ones.

“This equipment can be utilized to electrify the cars being produced as well as the cars that have been produced and the owners request to electrify them,” Abbas Aliabadi said.

Emphasizing the importance of developing the infrastructure for manufacturing electric vehicles in the country, the official said: "We are installing the charging stations for this type of cars in some cities and we are ready to develop this equipment across the country. Currently, these stations have been installed in Tehran and Mashhad and will be implemented in other cities in the near future."

EF/MA