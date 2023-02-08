Iran handed tough group at 2022 IWBF World Championships

TEHRAN – Iran wheelchair basketball team are handed a tough group at the2022 IWBF World Championships.

Team Melli are pitted in Group D against the U.S., Britain and Iraq.

Group A consists of Australia, Italy, Brazil and the UAE. Egypt, Germany, Canada and Thailand are in Group B and the Netherlands, Argentina, South Korea and France are drawn in Group C.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships will be held in Dubai, the UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for Nov. 16 to 27, 2022 but was postponed until June 9 to 20, 2023.