Rafsanjani Hails Clerics for Pre-Revolution Part

TEHRAN Chairman of the Expediency Council Hojjatoleslam Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Wednesday linked the culmination of the Islamic Revolution to the clerics under the leadership of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Addressing the officials of the Islamic Cooperatives Association, he said that the clerics spearheaded the people's combats against the defunct Pahlavi regime.

He said that the clerics' good knowledge of the then events prompted them to have an active presence in the battles, noting the clerics can play an effective role in the state decision-makings.

Rafsanjani extolled the officials for their due attention to establishment of schools in the deprived regions in the villages.

"There are brilliant talents in the rural regions that need an appropriate service-providing to blossom." He was also briefed on the performance of the entity in setting up schools in the deprived rural regions.

(IRNA)