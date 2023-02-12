Commodities worth over $900m exported from Markazi province in 10 months

TEHRAN- As announced by a provincial official, commodities worth $903.706 million were exported from Markazi province, in the center of Iran, during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023).

Alireza Sediqi-Rad, the acting head of the province’s customs department, said the 10-month export indicates 12 percent drop year on year.

He said that the commodities were exported to 83 countries, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and named billets, aluminum ingots, chemical products, welded joints, liquified gas, electric wire and metal structures, synthetic polyester fibers, tissue roll, industrial dry milk, aluminum cans, rebar, glass containers, tiles, food, and plastic products as the major exported items.

The official further announced that commodities worth $521.968 million were imported to the province in the first ten months of the current year, with a 32-percent rise year on year.

He said that the products were imported from 51 countries including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, China, India, and Hong Kong, and named coils, aluminum ingots, generators, raw sunflower seeds, all kinds of edible purees, juice packets, gelatin capsules, raw peanuts, silicon metal, all kinds of edible essential oils, edible gelatin, steel sheet, juice can, and printing ink as the major imported items.

As previously announced by Ali Jodaki, the acting head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department, the value of export from Markazi province rose 39 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20, 2022), from its preceding year.

He said that over 917,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $1.109 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

He named petrochemical products, aluminum ingots, juices, chemicals, all kinds of glass, casting products, polyester fibers, rebar, flowers and plants, heavy and light polyethylene, and polypropylene as the main products exported from the province in the previous year, and Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 129,000 tons of products worth $446 million were imported into the province in the past year.

He named alumina powder, carbon anode, aluminum coil, peanuts, juice raw materials, aluminum ingots, steel pipes and rebars, juice bags, and cotton as the major imported items, and China, Turkey, the UAE, India and Germany as the main sources of imports.

More than 2,800 production units are active in Markazi province, of which 250 units are also active in the field of export.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil exports rose 17.66 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year, registering a new record high.

According to Mohammad Rezvani-Far, Iran exported about 103 million tons of non-oil goods valued at $45.3 billion in the mentioned 10 months, also registering a 2.93-percent increase in weight.

Liquefied natural gas was the main exported product in the said time span, accounting for 15.4 percent of the total value of the exports.

Major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, according to the official.

The average value of each ton of exported goods has increased from $385 in the first 10 months of last year to $440 in the current year’s same period, which indicates a growth of 14.31 percent, the IRICA head said.

The Islamic Republic also imported 31 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $48.5 billion in the first 10 months of the present year, with a 16.86-percent growth in value and a 7.6-percent decrease in weight, year on year.

Corn, rice, soybeans, wheat, sunflower oil, barley, and soybean meal were among the items imported into the country in the said period, according to Rezvani-Far.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the mentioned 10 months, followed by China, Turkey, India, and Germany.

The average value of each ton of imported goods in the said 10 months was $1,571, which has grown by 25.74 percent compared to the figure for the previous year’s same time span.

MA/MA