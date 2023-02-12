TEDPIX loses 12,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 12,110 points to 1.545 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 6.035 billion securities worth 44.938 trillion rials (about $112.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

