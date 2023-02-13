TEDPIX gains 2,200 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gains 2,298 points to 1.548 million on Monday.

As reported, over 7.624 billion securities worth 40.646 trillion rials (about $101.6 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA