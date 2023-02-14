“General's Inscription” is a novel written by Akbar Sahraei, which is about martyr Abdullah Eskandari.

It covers his life from his childhood to his martyrdom, and some other events such as the events before the Islamic revolution, the Tabas incident, political conflicts and the situation in Iraq and Syria.

This book's author believes that Abdullah Eskandari's characteristics encouraged Sahraei to write this book. Sahraei also stated that he wrote the book in a specific style like the “War and Peace” by Tolstoy.

Over the course of five years, Sahraei conducted field research, interviewed numerous personalities, traveled a lot, and eventually began writing his two-volume novel of over 1000 pages.

About what characteristics of this martyr led him to study his life, Sahraei said that Martyr Eskandari had a special personality and was always very honest. He was also one of the writer's friends and comrades.

According to the author, extensive field research was done for this work and it led to the novel. Considering the fact that Martyr Eskandari was on the front during the eight years of the war and was wounded dozens of times, he was one of the activists of the Islamic Revolution and had many activities in Syria as well.

Many events that the fourth generation of the revolution are not familiar with are mentioned in this book. According to the interviews that the author had with the family and wife of Martyr Eskandari, and that his personality was not one-dimensional and he had deep emotional relationships with his family.

Akbar Sahraei expressed about other features that make this book similar to Tolstoy's "War and Peace" in terms of form since Tolstoy also spent five years doing field research on the fronts to write “War and Peace”, and he was also able to do extensive research to write the book.