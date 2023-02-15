Ashgabat hosting exclusive exhibit of Iranian products

TEHRAN- The 15th exclusive exhibition of Iranian products kicked off in Turkmenistan’s capital city Ashgabat on Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibit was attended by Iranian Labor and Social Welfare Minister Solat Mortazavi as well as some Turkmen officials.

The exhibition is participated by more than 90 Iranian companies active in the fields of agriculture and food industry, construction industry, cement, oil and energy, petrochemical products, auto parts, technical and engineering services, medicine, and medical equipment.

MA/MA