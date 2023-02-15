TEDPIX loses 13,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 13,166 points to 1.524 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 6.564 billion securities worth 38.738 trillion rials (about $97 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

MA/MA