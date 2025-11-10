Iranian short film wins at Hollywhut Horror Film Festival

TEHRAN – The second Hollywhut Horror Film Festival, held in Hollywood, California, has announced its winners, and the Iranian short film “Corpusruptus” directed by Saeed Amirifard is among them.

A production of the Kermanshah Office of the Iranian Youth Cinema Association, the movie won the Best Cinematography award for Soheil Paryani, IRNA reported.

Previously screened at the 42nd Tehran Short Film Festival, “Corpusruptus” is about a patient with schizophrenia whose mental personality forms a family.

Mansur Daeichi, Sina Azizi, Delnia Amiran, Ghazal Shahabadi, Bita Jamali, Amirmohsen Rezaei, Hanieh Hemati, and Amirali Fouladi are in the cast.

Established in 2017, The Hollywhut Horror Film Festival began with a focus on networking and collaboration, and allowing filmmakers the opportunity to exhibit their films to a live audience.

The Hollywhut Horror Film Festival is a feature presentation of PlastiCon Expo Presents the Hollywood Horror Show.

SS/