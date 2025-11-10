Qalibaf's Pakistan visit affirms Tehran-Islamabad friendship

ISLAMABAD – I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my esteemed counterpart, H.E. Dr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the distinguished members of his delegation, for their recent visit to Pakistan. Their presence in Islamabad was both an honour and a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect that defined relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan and Iran share a relationship that transcends geography and politics — one built upon the timeless foundations of faith, culture, and shared history. The spiritual, intellectual, and cultural bonds that unite our peoples are a reflection of a brotherhood that has endured through centuries. Our poets, thinkers, and reformers have drawn inspiration from the same civilizational values that emphasize peace, justice, dignity, and the pursuit of knowledge.

This visit of the Iranian parliamentary delegation marks a significant milestone in the continued strengthening of our parliamentary and strategic ties. The discussions we held reflected a shared vision for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region. Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors — including trade, energy, border, and cultural exchange — while promoting connectivity and people-to-people linkages.

The people and Parliament of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all circumstances. We highly appreciate Iran’s unwavering friendship and its principled support for Pakistan at regional and international forums. Likewise, Pakistan remains committed to supporting Iran’s efforts for peace, security, and dignity across the Muslim world.

As Speakers of our respective parliaments, we recognize that parliamentary diplomacy is one of the most effective instruments for fostering mutual understanding and long-term cooperation. Legislatures, being the true representatives of the people, are uniquely positioned to strengthen the foundation of bilateral trust and collaboration. I am confident that the ongoing engagement between our parliamentary friendship groups and committees will further institutionalize this cooperation and give it greater depth and direction.

The exchange of ideas during this visit underscored the importance of collective action in addressing shared challenges — from regional security and economic development to combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith harmony. Pakistan and Iran, as two pivotal Muslim nations, have a moral and strategic responsibility to work together for the unity and progress of the Ummah.

I firmly believe that the future of our region lies in closer cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to justice and peace. The National Assembly of Pakistan remains fully committed to deepening parliamentary collaboration with the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, with the conviction that stronger ties between our institutions will serve as a bridge of understanding for generations to come.

May the eternal bonds between Pakistan and Iran continue to flourish, and may our collective efforts lead to lasting peace, prosperity, and unity across the region.

