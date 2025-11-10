What Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said at his weekly briefing

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei addressed a wide range of political, legal, and regional issues at his weekly press conference on Monday.

Among the topics he addressed were Trump’s recent admission of his role in the June war against Iran, Iran’s membership in the NPT, Israeli aggression in the region, and other regional tensions.

'Trump’s admission is evidence of war crimes’

Referring to the U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent public admission that he personally authorized the attack on Iran on June 13, Baqaei said this confession amounts to “a clear acknowledgment of international crimes.”

“From the outset, we had no doubt about U.S. complicity. Now, with the American president openly confessing, the matter becomes undeniable. We immediately registered this admission as part of our documentation of war crimes,” he said.

“It will be used as clear evidence in any relevant international tribunal.”

He confirmed that Iran is “pursuing all possible legal avenues” to file a case against the United States for its involvement in the aggression.

Before waging war on Iran, the U.S. president Donald Trump managed to get the country to engage in indirect negotiations on its nuclear program – a contrast to his first term when Tehran had refused such talks after he withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions against the nation. Yet, the U.S. President began the war only days before a sixth round of the negotiations was set to take place in Oman.

‘Iran continues to fulfill its obligations to NPT’

Baqaei reiterated that as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran continues to fulfill its obligations.

He revealed that IAEA inspectors visited several nuclear sites, including the Tehran Research Reactor, last week.

“Any new request by the Agency will be referred to the Supreme National Security Council,” he said, adding that “Iran’s situation after the recent attack is exceptional and cannot be treated as normal.”

He criticized European countries for “triggering the snapback mechanism” despite the Cairo agreement that had paved the way for cooperation.

Baqaei also discussed the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting, noting that Iran expects the three European members to continue aligning themselves with Washington’s hostile policies.

He emphasized that Iran’s representative in Vienna is in close contact with member states ahead of the meeting.

The snapback mechanism was formally invoked by the European signatories to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—the United Kingdom, Germany, and France—in late August. On September 19, the UN Security Council voted against permanently lifting pre-JCPOA sanctions on Iran. On September 27, the Council also rejected a resolution introduced by Russia and China—both remaining JCPOA signatories alongside Iran, after the United States’ withdrawal in 2018—to delay the reimposition of sanctions. A day later, the E3 announced that UN sanctions against Iran had officially been reimposed.

‘Israeli regime’s claim on alleged assassination plot is absurd’

Addressing claims by the Israeli regime about an alleged plot to assassinate its ambassador in Mexico, Baqaei called the accusation “so absurd that it hardly warrants a response.”

He added that even Mexican and intelligence authorities had officially dismissed the claim.

“Similar false cases have been fabricated before, including in Australia, where such baseless allegations were used to damage longstanding bilateral relations with Iran,” he noted.

Unnamed US and Israeli senior officials told news outlets late last week that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate Israeli envoy Einat Kranz Neiger beginning in late 2024 and remaining active into mid-2025.

‘Lifting sanctions remains Iran’s invariable condition’

Responding to Trump’s remarks that Iran seeks sanctions relief, Baqaei stressed that the demand to lift sanctions is “a legitimate and inherent right of the Iranian people.”

“Sanctions are not a favor to be granted by the United States—they are crimes against humanity,” he said.

“Iran’s position has always been that confidence-building regarding the nuclear program must be accompanied by the removal of all imposed sanctions.”

He reiterated that lifting sanctions remains Iran’s fundamental condition in any future negotiation with the West.

‘Engagement with Europe ongoing, U.S. aggression leaves long-lasting impact’

Baqaei emphasized that Iran’s diplomatic engagement with Europe is not contingent upon the nuclear issue.

“Our embassies and their envoys in Tehran remain active. We continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” he stated.

Regarding U.S.-Iran relations, he said: “Our cautious approach is shaped by decades of experience. The U.S. has a long record of aggression and crimes against Iran—crimes they now publicly admit. Iran was attacked during negotiations, and Trump’s confession confirms Washington’s direct role.”

‘NATO’s accusations are a projection of their own lawbreaking’

Baqaei rejected NATO’s recent allegations against Iran, Russia, and China, calling them “a projection of their own lawbreaking.”

“Look at who truly violates human rights and the UN Charter—Iran or NATO?” he asked.

“Over the past year, NATO’s lawless behavior has become a recurring pattern. The Secretary-General’s remarks were nothing but shameless scapegoating.”

Baqaei’s statement came in response to recent sayings by the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte claiming Iran and Russia are undermining global order.

On Thursday, Rutte claimed that Russia is a “threat” to the bloc, adding, “Russia is not alone in its efforts to undermine the global rules. As you know, it is working with China, with North Korea, with Iran, and others. They are increasing their defense industrial collaboration to unprecedented levels.”

‘International conference focusing on U.S.-Israeli crimes to be held in Tehran’

Baqaei said that an international conference titled “International Law Under Attack and Aggression” will be held in Tehran next week to draw global attention to the military assault carried out by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Baqaei said the upcoming event, organized by the Foreign Ministry’s Center for International Studies, will bring together experts and representatives from various countries to examine the legal implications of recent developments.

“The focus will be on the joint military aggression by the U.S. and the Zionist regime against Iran. This conference aims to raise international awareness, because this act of aggression was not merely against an independent state, but against the very foundation of shared human existence,” he stated.

“It represents the dangerous persistence of unilateralism that threatens the global order.”

‘Iran ready to help de-escalate tensions along eastern borders’

The spokesman said Iran is “deeply concerned about any escalation along the eastern borders” and has offered to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We have expressed readiness to help de-escalate tensions, and our foreign minister has already held telephone talks with both sides,” he said.

The remarks came after a series of violent border confrontations last month left dozens dead in the most serious fighting since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistan and Afghanistan signed a temporary ceasefire in Doha on October 19 during the first round of peace talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey. However, the second round of negotiations in Istanbul ended without progress toward a long-term settlement.

A third round of talks resumed in Istanbul on Thursday but quickly collapsed the following day. Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Asif later told Geo News that the discussions were “over” and that the Pakistani delegation had “no plan for any future meetings.”