Iranian documentary “Two Sisters” honored at Tokyo Docs 2025

TEHRAN – The Iranian documentary “Two Sisters” directed by Farahbakhsh Farhidnia and produced by Yaser Talebi and Setareh Zare won an award at the Tokyo Docs 2025 in Japan.

The film was honored with the Al Jazeera Documentary Channel Co-Production Award at this year’s edition of the festival, which was held from November 4 to 7, Mehr reported.

The award — the highest honor of this year’s festival — was presented to “Two Sisters” among 20 selected documentary projects from around the world.

The film is a family environmental drama, taking viewers deep into the mountainous regions of northern Iran, where two elderly sisters stand firm against the destruction of their ancestral home and land.

The film combines environmental concerns with personal drama, creating a compelling narrative for audiences worldwide.

“Among so many incredible films and teams, this acknowledgement means a great deal. It’s a strong encouragement to keep moving forward toward full financing and completion,” co-producer Zare said.

“My heartfelt congratulations to our creative team - director Farahbakhsh Farhidnia and cinematographer and co-producer Yaser Talebi - whose vision and artistry bring this story to life. It’s a privilege to produce this film and to walk this journey together,” she added.

Tokyo Docs is an international event designed to support the overseas expansion of documentaries, including international co-productions. It allows Japanese and Asian documentary filmmakers to network with decision makers from Japan and abroad to help secure funding for Japanese and Asian documentaries and support their broadcast, distribution, screening, and sales overseas.

This year’s edition of the festival took place in Ikebukuro, Tokyo. During the festival, producers, broadcasters, and distributors from Japan and abroad gathered to explore new collaborations.

