Arasbaran Cultural Center reviews Robert Zemeckis’ “The Walk”

TEHRAN- “The Walk”, a 2015 biographical drama film by American filmmaker Robert Zemeckis, went on screen at the Arasbaran Cultural Center in Tehran on Sunday.

The film screening was followed by a review session attended by Iranian critic Kourosh Jahed.

“The Walk” recounts the extraordinary true story of French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, who in 1974 orchestrated an audacious walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

The narrative begins in 1973 in Paris, where young Philippe Petit is a street performer with a dream that borders on obsession. During a visit to a dentist's office, he notices a magazine photo of the Twin Towers and is struck by their towering grandeur. Inspired, he begins to conceive a plan to walk a tightrope between these iconic skyscrapers, an idea that will consume him for the next year. Meanwhile, Philippe faces familial disapproval, notably from his father, who disapproves of his unconventional career choice as a street performer. Despite this, Philippe's passion remains unshaken.

He returns to the circus—the environment that initially inspired his love for wire walking—and practices tirelessly in the big top after hours. His skills impress Papa Rudy, a seasoned circus performer, to whom Philippe respectfully turns for advice on knot tying and rigging techniques essential for his ambitious project. Rudy, recognizing Philippe’s determination, agrees to help him, and they develop a plan to rig the cables across the Twin Towers.

During this period, Philippe meets Annie, a fellow street performer, who becomes his romantic partner and staunch supporter of his dream. She helps him practice and provides encouragement, understanding the importance of his quest. The duo also befriends Jean-Louis, a photographer who is captivated by Philippe's daring ambition. Jean-Louis becomes an integral part of the team, capturing moments of their planning and eventual execution. He introduces Philippe to Jeff, another accomplice who harbors a fear of heights but is vital for their operation.

The plan takes shape as Philippe and his team devise an ingenious method to get the cable across the towers. They decide to use a bow and arrow tied to a fishing line to shoot the cable from one tower to the other. After initial failures—marked by anxiety-induced falls into lakes and failed attempts—Philippe successfully walks between the Notre Dame Cathedral towers in Paris to gain confidence and experience. His perseverance pays off when he completes the feat, earning admiration and attracting international attention, though he is arrested in the process.

With the Paris success behind him, Philippe and his team travel to New York City to execute the main event. They meticulously scout the site, disguise themselves, and plan their timing. The night before the walk, they face numerous setbacks: delays, security guards, and the risk of dropping the heavy cable from the top of the towers. Nonetheless, they succeed in stringing the cable and setting up the wire. On August 6, 1974, Philippe begins his walk, stepping onto the wire with a mixture of nervousness and unwavering resolve.

Once on the wire, Philippe describes a transcendental experience: everything around him fades, leaving only the wire and himself. He walks confidently, crossing from one tower to the other amid cheers from the crowds below. At times, overcome with emotion, he kneels, lies down, and even dances on the wire. The police arrive, threatening to use a helicopter to remove him, but Philippe persists, walking back and forth multiple times over his 45-minute performance. His daring culminates in six crossings, each more daring than the last, culminating in an extraordinary act of human courage and artistry. When he finally descends, he is arrested but receives commendations from police and construction workers alike, recognizing his bravery.

The film closes with Philippe choosing to stay in New York, where he is given a special pass to the observation decks of the Twin Towers, symbolizing the lasting impact of his feat. Meanwhile, Annie decides to return to Paris to pursue her musical aspirations. The story underscores themes of perseverance, daring, and the pursuit of dreams against all odds. The film is dedicated to the victims of the September 11 attacks, acknowledging the tragic loss of the iconic towers that Philippe once walked between.

“The Walk” was critically acclaimed for its stunning visual effects, which vividly recreated the 1974 skyline and Philippe’s daring walk. It was nominated for several awards, particularly in categories recognizing its exceptional visual effects.

