Iran Sports Minister Sajadi meets Russian counterpart Matytsin

TEHRAN – Iran Sports Minister Hamid Sajadi met his Russian counterpart Oleg Matytsin in the sports ministry headquarters on Wednesday.

Matytsin along with his accompanying delegation has traveled to Tehran to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on bilateral sports cooperation.

“It’s such an honor to be here in Tehran. I am grateful for all the cooperation that Iran has had with Russia in the field of sports,” Matytsin said.

“I am sure a bright future is in front of Russia and Iran countries. In the current situation, where Russian sports suffer cruel sanctions, countries like Iran have helped Russia neutralize the effect of these pressures,” he added.

“Russia hopes for the participation of Iranian athletes in the Future Games, which will be held in Kazan in March 2024,” Matytsin stated.

“Special attention is paid to Paralympic sports in Russia and we are ready to cooperate with Iran in this field as well. We also want to cooperate with Iran in the infrastructure development and ask Russian companies to collaborate with Iran in this regard,” the Russian Sports Minister concluded.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein