Culprits of Dehloran shooting detained

TEHRAN - The deputy governor of Dehloran city in western Ilam Province said on Wednesday that security forces had arrested all perpetrators of shooting in the city on Tuesday night.

Latif Sadeghi said during a special operation a number of people who started shooting indiscriminately at civilians and police forces have been nabbed by the security forces. the city governor said a policeman was injured.

He warned that Dehloran has never been a hub for spelling insecurity and the honorable people of the city stand by their revolution.