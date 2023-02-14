42 suspected of links with Shah Cheragh terror attack detained

TEHRAN- Several specifics of the security operation following the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz in October last year have been provided by a representative of the intelligence department of the southern Province of Fars.

42 persons were reportedly detained in the immediate aftermath of the attack for providing supplies and equipment to the terrorists, according to the department’s counter-terrorism chief.

The official said that since 2014, when the terrorist group Daesh began a campaign to strike Iran directly, intelligence agencies had thwarted almost 200 bombing schemes in the country.

He said that Shah Cheragh was a part of a scheme to assault numerous Sunni mosques and other holy places in Iranian towns such as Mashhad and Qom in order to sow sectarian division in Iran.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of an exhibition at the Shah Cheragh shrine that provides information on some of the intelligence operations conducted in Fars Province and the blows inflicted on terrorists by security services.

On October 26, 2022, a gunman entered the shrine and mowed down at visitors, leaving 13 people dead, including children, and 30 more injured.