First trial session for Shah Cheragh terrorist attack held

TEHRAN- The Islamic Revolution Court of Shiraz on Wednesday held the first trial session for perpetrators of the Shah Cheragh terrorist attack.

It is worth saying that it was held at the presence of the defendants and their lawyers, parents and a group of witnesses of the horrible incident.

Fars province’s head of justice department stated that 5 persons have been indicted in the terrorist attack on the shrine.

On October 26, 2022, a gunman entered the shrine and mowed down at visitors, leaving 13 people dead, including children, and 30 more injured. The gunman and his accomplices come from the neighboring countries.

He underlined that those responsible for such a devilish murder are linked to the Daesh terrorist group.

They formed a group when they were locked up in Bagram prison in Afghanistan.

During the trial session, the mastermind of the incident, named Mohammad Ramez Shahidi, was summoned to detail about how he alongside with the other accomplices moved to the city to launch the terrorist attack.

The prosecutor’s representative listed the charges before the defendants as corruption, sedition, membership in Daesh, as well as gathering and collusion with the intention of acting against the country’s security.