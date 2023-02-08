Moves against Iran stem from failure to counter its allies: expert

TEHRAN - Hussein al-Dirani, an Australia-based Lebanese political activist, says the relentless moves against Iran are a result of the foes’ failure to counter the Islamic Republic’s allies in the West Asia region.

Iran is “considered the backbone of the axis of resistance due to its capabilities culturally, militarily and materially. Therefore, we see the fierce global attack on the Islamic Republic directly after their failure to strike and defeat Iran’s allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Palestine,” al-Dirani, who is also the representative of the Ahl-ul-Bayt World Assembly to Australia, tells the Tehran Times.

Following is the full text of the interview:

Q: In your opinion, when did the axis of resistance dialogue take place and what is the state of the resistance movement today?

A: In my opinion, I do not call it the dialogue of the axis of resistance. Rather, I call it the emergence of the axis of resistance, which began with the victory of the Islamic Revolution, this victory we will celebrate the 44th anniversary of it in a month from now, and this blessed tree has grown until it has become a complete axis of resistance. As for the state of the resistance movement today, it is strong, solid, and fortified as it grows. In the region and in the world, where there is arrogance and oppression



Q: Is there any need for unity in the resistance front in different countries?

A: Yes, and certainly there is a need for unity and cohesion in the resistance front in different countries, and considering any aggression on any of the fronts as an assault on all, and the enemy and its aggression cannot be deterred unless the resistance front is united and cohesive to deter the enemy so that it does not think of launching any aggression on any front from the axis of resistance fronts. They should be united as the countries of aggression are united and help each other in launching their aggression on the fronts of the axis of resistance.



Q: What can be done to introduce the real face of this front to the world?

Introducing the true face of this front in the world requires a great and literal media effort, and the implementation of the instructions of the leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Sayid Ali Khamenei, in which he said, "No idea or elaborate thought will succeed in spreading and will not be believed in by the public, without clarification and eloquent clarification." Therefore, we call on all those who have intellectual, cultural and media capabilities to use them to publicize the true face of this front in the world.



A: What steps are needed to make the front more effective?

Unity, readiness and the availability of capabilities that strengthen this front are among the most important elements that maintain this front.



Q: Who do you think is the cornerstone of the resistance movement?

A: Without a doubt, the center of the resistance front today and in the past is the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is considered the backbone of the axis of resistance due to its capabilities culturally, militarily and materially. Therefore, we see the fierce global attack on the Islamic Republic directly after their failure to strike and defeat Iran’s allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Palestine



Q: What was the role of General Qassem Soleimani in the resistance front? And, how do you evaluate his character?

A: The martyr commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, is the icon of the resistance front, and he is the main leader in building this front that is spread across the countries of the resistance axis, that is why he was targeted and assassinated in a cowardly terrorist way, the enemies thought that his assassination constituted a break for the resistance front.

As for my evaluation of his great personality, I and all the writers in the world are unable to show his great personality. He is the great mujahid, the genius thinker, the humble and spiritual person who worships God. He is the fruit of the heart of Imam Khomeini, and he is the eyes of the Imam, Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and he is an inspiration and lover of all the free people in the world.



Q: How do you see the role of General Soleimani in the Palestinian resistance?

A: In the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran, there are provisions confirming the support of the front of the oppressed, especially the Palestinian resistance, and since the victory of the Islamic revolution in Iran, the Zionist-Israeli embassy was closed during the time of the dictatorial Shah and that embassy was opened for the State of Palestine.

As for the role of the martyr General Soleimani in the Palestinian resistance, it was important and prominent, and was very clear that all the leaders of the Palestinian resistance factions declared his role after his martyrdom, may God’s peace be upon him. He used to provide the Palestinian resistance with all he could provide in terms of weapons, money and training to confront the terrorist Zionist occupation.



Q: How do you see the role of General Soleimani in defeating ISIS and opponents of the resistance front?

A: The role of the martyr General Soleimani in destroying the terrorist organization ISIS was essential on all fronts and fields, he moved from one front to another and participated in the preparation, planning and attack so that he himself participated in the front lines with all courage and strength, and he participated in all the battles with the mujahideen between Syria and Iraq until The terrorist organization ISIS, which was supported by Western and Arab countries, led by America, Israel and Saudi Arabia, has been eliminated. The defeat of ISIS was a defeat for the organization and for the countries that supported them, and the assassination of the martyr Soleimani and his brother, the leader martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, is nothing but revenge for the defeat they suffered



Q: In your opinion, what was the secret behind General Soleimani's popularity and legendary commandership?

A: In my opinion, the secret of the martyr Qassem Soleimani's popularity and his transformation into a legend in the region and the world is because of his sincerity, faith, intellect, courage, wisdom, leadership, humility, and generosity of morals, and he ended his life with the martyrdom that he wished and desired.

He was loved by everyone who knew him during his life, and all the free people of the world loved him after his martyrdom, after people were informed of his achievements, championships and victories.

So, we watched how millions of people in the world wept over his assassination and millions of his fans and lovers in the Islamic Republic of Iran mourned him, and many fair-minded people consider him to have saved them from the crimes of ISIS if they managed to control the region, he is the martyr and the savior



Q: What do you think about the assassination of this honorable man?

A: The assassination of this great leader along with his brother, Shaheed Almuhandis, by the terrorist criminal, US President Donald Trump, is considered the crime of the age. It is a cowardly terrorist act and a blatant assault on the sovereignty of two states, Iran and Iraq. It is a terrorist attack that violates all international laws, and everyone who participated in this horrible crime must be tried and punished, and revenge for these martyrs, is not less than the complete exit of the American forces from the region. As for the strike on the American military base in Iraq, it is only a slap in the face before their expulsion from the entire region



Q: How do you see the future of the resistance front?

A: I see the future of the resistance front as promising, growing more and more and achieving more victories on all fronts, so we see the Zionist entity fearful and cowardly on the front of Lebanon and Palestine, and we see the popular Alhashed in Iraq standing in the face the American forces, and the Yemen front defeated the American Gulf aggression Saudi Arabia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran It was victorious over the recent sedition, which is supported by all the arrogant countries and the Gulf states, and Syria has triumphed over terrorism to a large extent

