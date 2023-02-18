Over 831,000 tons of watermelons exported in 10 months

TEHRAN- More than 831,000 tons of watermelons worth $181.573 million were exported from Iran during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022-January 20, 2023), according to the data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

As reported, the 10-month export indicates two percent growth year on year.

The watermelons were exported to 35 countries, including Austria, Armenia, Estonia, Afghanistan, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Yugoslavia, Azerbaijan, Romania, Syria, Sweden, Switzerland, Iraq, Oman, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Kuwait, Georgia, Lebanon, Poland, Lithuania, Mongolia, the Netherlands and Greece.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates were the main importers of watermelons from Iran in the said ten months.

MA/MA