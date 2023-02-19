Iran, Turkmenistan energy officials meet in Ashgabat

TEHRAN – Senior officials from Iran and Turkmenistan’s oil, gas, and petrochemical sectors have held talks on the sidelines of the Islamic Republic’s 14th special exhibition in Ashgabat, to explore avenues of mutual cooperation, Shana reported.

Headed by Deputy Oil Minister for Engineering, Research, and Technology Vahid-Reza Zeidifard, the Iranian delegation met and discussed cooperation in various areas with the representatives of Turkmenistan’s national oil, gas and petrochemical companies in separate meetings.

Speaking in the meeting with the deputy head of Turkmenistan’s national gas company Türkmengaz, Zeidifard introduced the capabilities of Iranian companies active in the oil industry and emphasized the development and cooperation between the two countries.

Pointing to the fact that over 70 percent of the equipment and items used in the Iranian oil industry are manufactured by domestic producers, the official proposed to help Turkmenistan by supplying the country with such equipment.

Expressing the Islamic Republic’s readiness for building refineries, developing oil and gas fields, and supplying high-quality parts and equipment at a competitive price to the Turkmen parties, he invited the oil and gas officials of Turkmenistan to visit Iran to get familiar with the capabilities of the country’s oil industry.

The Turkmen side for his part welcomed the presence of Iranian companies, especially from the Oil Ministry, in this exhibition, expressing hope that the cooperation between the two friendly and brotherly countries would develop.

In another meeting, the vice president of the country’s national oil company Türkmennebit underlined the Iranian oil industry’s ability and capacity, saying: “We will be happy to see the names of more Iranian companies in Turkmenistan in the near future.”

The representative of Turkmenistan’s state chemical company Turkmenhimiya also said in his meeting with the Iranian delegation that very good suggestions have been made for cooperation between the two sides and the company is eager to cooperate with Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) for the benefit of both countries.

At the end of the meetings, it was decided that the Turkmen parties should provide Iran with a list of the equipment and parts needed by their oil industry through diplomatic authorities so that the Iranian side can take action to supply them.

Iran’s 14th exclusive exhibition kicked off in Turkmenistan’s capital city Ashgabat on February 14 and was wrapped up on Friday.

EF/MA