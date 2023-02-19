Foolad to keep Iran flag flying high

TEHRAN – Foolad will meet Al Faisaly of Saudi Arabi in the AFC Champions League 2022 (West) Round of 16 on Monday and want to keep Iran’s football flag flying high.

The team, headed by Javad Nekounam, are only Iranian team to compete in the ACL after Persepolis, Esteghlal and Gol Gohar were barred from competing in the season after failing to complete the required licensing criteria on time.

Foolad’s domestic form has been patchy, with the club sitting ninth in the Iran Professional League - 18 points adrift of pacesetters Sepahan who are on 42 points with two thirds of the season completed.

However, Nekounam is hopeful they can defeat the Saudi Arabian First Division team at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

“We have worked hard in terms of preparation as it is very important for us to produce our best. We know it will be a very difficult game but we are focused on our performance,” said Nekounam.

Nekounam said he expects a tough outing despite Al Faisaly’s status as a First Division team.

“We know they are a good team, and have a good coach. Saudi Arabian football is of a very high level and it will be a very tough match for us. However, we are 100 percent focused on ourselves and we are determined to advance. We will do our best,” he stated.

Also, Al Faisaly head coach Marino Ouzounidis believes his team will be ready for the challenge, the-afc.com reported.

Al Faisaly’s bid for a speedy return to the Saudi Pro League is a work in progress, with the team currently fifth in the First Division but Ouzounidis said he wasn’t worried about his players being more concerned about their push for promotion.

“The motivation is very simple for this game. One good game, one very good opportunity for the players to show that we deserve to play at the highest levels.

“We haven’t played Foolad before and just like us, they will be highly motivated. I know how driven Iranian players and teams are but if we play our best, I think we have a good chance of achieving something.”