Turkish FM hails Iran for earthquake assistance

TEHRAN- The Iranian government and people have received praise from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for their humanitarian assistance following a devastating earthquake that left a sizable number of people left, injured, and displaced.

Cavusoglu visited the field hospital established by the Iranian Army in the severely damaged city of Adiyaman in southeast Turkey, which offers medical care and other assistance to the earthquake victims.

Dr. Habib Sadr, chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army’s Health and Medical Department, gave Cavusoglu a briefing on the operations and offerings of the Iranian medical center during the visit.

The Turkish foreign minister expressed appreciation to Iran for providing aid to earthquake victims and blessed good health and prosperity onto the Iranian government and people.

According to the most recent official statistics, the powerful earthquake that rattled southern Turkey on February 6 killed more than 40,000 people.

The earthquake, which was felt in 10 different provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa, was centered in Kahramanmaras.

The terrible earthquake has had an effect on more than 13 million people.

As the earthquake struck Turkey’s southern regions, thousands of foreign search and rescue teams, including from Iran, Pakistan, and other Muslim nations, flew into the country.

Ankara issued a level-4 warning requesting external assistance.

According to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, there are presently more than 249,000 search and rescue workers on the ground.

Thus far, aid has been pledged by almost 100 nations, several of which have dispatched rescue teams.