Iran sends 13th humanitarian aid for quake-hit Syria

TEHRAN- The 13th plane delivering Islamic Republic of Iran’s relief supplies to Syria’s earthquake victims arrived in the country on Saturday.

Salman Navvab Nouri, Iran’s general consul in Aleppo, said the cargo included 12 tons of varied foodstuffs and powdered milk.

Iran has already supplied relief aid to Latakia and Aleppo.

Almost 200 planes have carried supplies to Syria from several nations up to this point.

According to the most recent data, the death toll from the earthquakes that devastated southern Turkey Turkey and northern Syria earlier this month has surpassed 50,000.