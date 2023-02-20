Iran diplomat discusses Yemen, Syria with Swiss official 

TEHRAN - Ali Asghar Khaji, the senior advisor to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs, has met with Maya Tissafi, head of Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss foreign ministry, to discuss issues related to Yemen and Syria.

In the meeting in Tehran on Sunday, the two sides discussed developments in Syria after the recent earthquake, the fragile humanitarian situation in the country, the course of political developments in Syria, as well as developments in Yemen, according to Al Alam.

Khaji expressed regret over the devastating earthquake in Syria, calling for more cooperation from the international community in sending humanitarian aid to Syria.

He added, “While the Syrian people are still seeking to extricate their loved ones from the rubble of buildings, the aggression of the Zionist entity on residential areas in Syria reflects the aggressive nature of this entity.”

The senior advisor to the foreign minister also touched on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, stressing the need to immediately lift the human and economic blockade on the country and administer a ceasefire.

Iran has condemned Israel’s recent attack on a Damascus suburb. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned attacks by the Zionist regime on targets in Damascus and the surroundings including residential complexes, which led to the martyrdom and injuries of a group of innocent Syrian civilians.

He referred to the sequences of new attacks by the Zionist regime and those of the Daesh terrorist group against the Syrian nation, saying the bonds and coordination between the two terrorist entities were natural and inherent.

The two terror entities, he said, are bent on doubling the sufferings of the Syrian nation at a time when the people are grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake two weeks ago.

Kanaani described as shameful the silence of the Western countries in the face of frequent violations of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity on the part of the aggressive Zionist regime, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

He called on the world community and relevant international institutions, especially the United Nations Security Council, to respond to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression against a UN member state swiftly, seriously and effectively.

Iranian Ambassador to Syria Mehd Sobhani has recently met with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sosan, IRNA reported.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties and the latest developments in the West Asia region and the world.

In January, Sosan traveled to Tehran where he met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Ali Asghar Khaji.